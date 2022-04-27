20 things to do this weekend in the Valley | April 29- May 1

PHOENIX, AZ — Festivals, comedy shows, celebrations of Cinco de Mayo, new restaurants, and Children’s Day- there are plenty of activities to keep Arizonans busy this weekend!

Here’s our weekend round-up of things to do.

Arizona’s Women's Expo

Special guests coming to the event include Savannah Chrisley, Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, and Caroline Rhea.

When: April 30 - May 1, 2022

Time: Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N 3rd St]

Cost: $10

A Night of Paz, Love & Funk!

What is it: The indie music festival will feature the following artist: Chrisol, The Brown Boyz, The Voxes, Secret Attraction and DJ Awdre.

When: Saturday, April 30; doors open at 8 p.m.

Location: Crescent Ballroom [308 N. 2nd Ave Phoenix AZ 85003]

Cost: General Admission $20, VIP $50.

“Golden Hour with the Goldens”

What is it: According to a press release, it’s an event focused on “rescuing displaced Golden Retrievers and finding them loving homes.”

When: Saturday, April 30

Time: 4- 7 p.m.

Location: The Spire Bar at the Arizona Biltmore [2400 E Missouri Avenue]

Rainbows Festival 2022

What is it: The event is a “celebration of the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.” According to event officials, each year the festival draws a crowd of over 25,000 people.

When: April 30 - May 1

Time: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Location: Heritage Square Park [113 N. Sixth St.]

Cost Admission FREE

Scottsdale Jazz Festival

When: Saturday, April 30

Time: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Scottsdale Civic Center Park, northeast lawn: 3939 N Drinkwater Blvd.

Cost: General Admission $25

Guerra de Chistes

What is it: A comedy event based on a Mexican television show.

When: Saturday, April 30

Time: 8 PM

Location: Orpheum Theatre [203 West Adams]

Cost: Tickets prices start at $30

Chris D'Elia

When: Saturday, April 30

Two showtimes: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Location: Celebrity Theatre [440 North 32nd Street]

Cost: Tickets start at $40.50

Cinco De Mayo on May 1st

Family event at the Enchanted Island Amusement Park this weekend. Enjoy live entertainment at the park “authentic” Mexican food.

When: May 1

Time: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: 1202 W Encanto Blvd in Phoenix

Cost: $23.75 (plus tax) Unlimited Ride Wristbands but there are FREE activities.

Street Fair and Car Show

What is it: The Cinco de Mayo Street Fair & Car Show takes place South Phoenix that promises to have entertainment, food and Lowriders.

When: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Time:4 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Location: Old School City [6062 South Central Avenue]

Cost: FREE

Salt River Tubing opens Saturday

Get your floaties ready — Salt River Tubing season starts April 30! Salt River Tubing will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., “weather and water flow conditions permitting.”

Cost: $21 + tax per person.

Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

Día del Niño at the Phoenix Zoo

What is it: Celebrate Children’s Day at the zoo with Mariachi bands, folkloric dancers, Dora & Diego Meet & Greet, Bubble Station and more.

When: Saturday, April 30

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 N. Galvin Parkway]

Cost: All event activities included with general admission.

Día De Los Niños - Movie In The Park

What’s happening: End the special day with the Disney’s movie “Encanto” at the park.

When: April 30

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Civic Space Park in Downtown Phoenix [424 N Central Ave]

Cost: FREE

Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators

When: Friday, April 29

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Gila River Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave]

Cost: Tickets start at $26

Desert Botanical Garden’s spring butterfly exhibit

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free with general admission.

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway]

Ski up north at the Arizona Snowbowl (through May 1) Where: 9300 North Snowbowl Road- Flagstaff, AZ 86001. Cost: Tickets start at $29 and kids 12 and younger ski FREE.

Immersive Klimt Revolution (open daily) Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road]. Cost: Ticket prices start at $34.99; tickets for children between the age of 6 to 16 years of age cost $29.99.

Verde Valley Wine Festival

Tired of the heat? Take a trip to Cottonwood for this wine festival that’ll have 20 wineries, live music and culinary treats.

When: Saturday, April 30 from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Location: Old Town Activity Park, at 187 E Pima St. in the city of Cottonwood.

Cost: General admission- $35 online, $45 the day of the event.

NEW RESTAURANTS TO CHECK OUT

Call her Martina in Scottsdale

The restaurant is owned by the Moreno family, whose goal is to share “traditional recipes” with a “twist” so that the east Valley has a new take on what Mexican cuisine “is nowadays.”



7135 E. Camelback Rd #165 [Scottsdale, Arizona 85251]

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Call her Martina, Mexican restaurant, opens in Scottsdale

Phoenix Coqui

If you’ve never experienced Phoenix Coqui – or ever tried Puerto Rican food - you’re in for a treat! The menu includes empanadillas, mofongo, papas locas, alcapurria and jugo de parcha.



Location: 4041 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Huss Brewing Co. in downtown Phoenix

The taproom is “housed inside an indoor-outdoor space carved into the north façade on Monroe Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets."

