New immersive art exhibit opens in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Spring is here and so are the new in-door attractions in the Valley!

Immersive Klimt Revolution is now open in Old Town Scottsdale and showcases the art of Gustav Klimt and promises an unforgettable experience through its massive art installation.

"Immersive Klimt: Revolution is a bold presentation of Gustav Klimt's work as you've never seen it before,” said Vito Iaia, Producer and Co-Founder of Impact Museums, in a press release sent to ABC15. “The greater Phoenix/Scottsdale area is so rich with art, we know that the city will love Massimiliano's vision and approach to the great works of a symbolist master."

Fun fact: This immersive art exhibit was created by the producers and creators of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit.

According to its creators, Immersive Klimt is brought to life with over 60,00 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels!

