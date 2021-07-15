Immersive Van Gogh in Phoenix: Huge immersive art installation opening soon in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A huge art installation featuring some of the most famous works from painter Vincent Van Gogh is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, where it promises to immerse people within the works themselves.

For several months, videos and ads have been on social media promoting the installation and its "secret" location which was recently announced to be the Lighthouse Artspace in Old Town Scottsdale, on the corner of 5th Avenue and Scottsdale Road.

MICHAEL BROSILOW Michael Brosilow/Immersive Van Gogh

Called Immersive Van Gogh, people will find themselves in the middle of a large room surrounded by massive, moving projections of Van Gogh's works, including "Starry Night," "Sunflowers," "The Bedroom," and "The Potato Eaters," while music and sounds play in the background.

It consists of 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video, and 90 million individual pixels, according to the exhibition's website.

"Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brush strokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius," the website reads.

MICHAEL BROSILOW Michael Brosilow/Immersive Van Gogh

Originally scheduled to open in July, the opening was pushed to August 26, 2021, and is scheduled to be here until Nov. 28, 2021. Tickets are $30-$50 and can be purchased at https://tickets.vangoghphx.com.

Upgraded experiences are available for $60 or $100 and include a commemorative poster, a lanyard, a rented cushion, and priority access.

The show has reportedly sold out shows at its stops in Toronto, Canada; Chicago, San Francisco, and New York. Other visits include Detroit, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando.

"We've created a unique and enthralling production where Phoenix residents and visitors alike can quite literally surround themselves with the work of Vincent van Gogh, one of the greatest artists who ever lived," said Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky in a statement.

IF YOU GO:

Immersive Van Gough (Aug. 26 - Nov. 28, 2021)

Lighthouse ArtSpace, 4301 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.vangoghphx.com