Salt River Tubing to open April 30: Here’s what you need to know

Get your floaties ready — Salt River Tubing season starts April 30!

Salt River Tubing will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., “weather and water flow conditions permitting.”

IF YOU GO:



Children must be at least eight years or older and four feet tall for tubing.

Glass containers are prohibited by law in the Salt River Recreational Area.

A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per 5 tubes rented.

Cost: $21 + tax per person.

Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215

Salt River Tubing

WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING?

