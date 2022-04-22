Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Salt River Tubing to open April 30: Here’s what you need to know

Wild horses are an iconic symbol of America and we're lucky enough to have them roaming freely in our backyard.
Salt River Tubing
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 14:02:56-04

Get your floaties ready — Salt River Tubing season starts April 30!

Salt River Tubing will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., “weather and water flow conditions permitting.”

IF YOU GO:

  • Children must be at least eight years or older and four feet tall for tubing.
  • Glass containers are prohibited by law in the Salt River Recreational Area.
  • A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per 5 tubes rented.
  • Cost: $21 + tax per person.
  • Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215
Salt River Tubing in Mesa, Arizona.

WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING?

  • Driver's license
  • Cash, debit or credit card
  • Life vest (recommended for children, non-swimmers, and inexperienced swimmers)
  • Ice chests and coolers with plastic cans or bottles
  • Tennis shoes or closed-toed shoes
  • Hat or visor
  • Food, snacks and water. Salt River Tubing recommends 1 to 2 bottles of water per hour “to help prevent dehydration.”
  • Sunscreen
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems