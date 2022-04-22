Salt River Tubing to open April 30: Here’s what you need to know

Get your floaties ready — Salt River Tubing season starts April 30!
Salt River Tubing will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., “weather and water flow conditions permitting.”
IF YOU GO:
- Children must be at least eight years or older and four feet tall for tubing.
- Glass containers are prohibited by law in the Salt River Recreational Area.
- A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per 5 tubes rented.
- Cost: $21 + tax per person.
- Location: 9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa, AZ 85215
WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING?
- Driver's license
- Cash, debit or credit card
- Life vest (recommended for children, non-swimmers, and inexperienced swimmers)
- Ice chests and coolers with plastic cans or bottles
- Tennis shoes or closed-toed shoes
- Hat or visor
- Food, snacks and water. Salt River Tubing recommends 1 to 2 bottles of water per hour “to help prevent dehydration.”
- Sunscreen