Huss Brewing Co. to open a new taproom this month in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — Looking for a new beer spot in downtown before heading to a game or concert? Well, you’re in luck! Huss Brewing Co. is opening a new spot inside the Phoenix Convention Center.

The all-new craft beer taproom is set to open on April 20th of this year.

The taproom will be “housed inside an indoor-outdoor space carved into the north façade on Monroe Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets”.

A glimpse into the menu: Rustic Giant Pretzel with Cactus Valley Beer Cheese, Almost Famous Black Bean Nachos, fish ‘n chips, the Midwest-inspired Horseshoe Fries and an array of other platters.

For more foodie and beer related questions, you can visit hussbrewing.com.

“This new location will help further showcase the strength of our community’s craft beer industry to the millions of visitors who come to our city each year,” said Phoenix Mayor, Kate Gallego.

