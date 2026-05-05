Tonto National Monument offers glimpse into Arizona’s 600-year-old cliff dwellings

GILA COUNTY — About two hours east of the Valley, Tonto National Monument gives visitors a rare look at cliff dwellings dating back to the 13th through 15th centuries, preserving the story of the Salado people.

Built into a rugged desert hillside more than 600 years ago, the dwellings can be reached by a half-mile trail that climbs roughly 350 feet, rewarding hikers with sweeping views of the surrounding landscape and Roosevelt Lake below.

Zack Perry

The site highlights a culture shaped by a blend of influences across the Southwest, with preserved structures and artifacts that reflect the daily lives and traditions of those who once lived there.

Julie Thompson with Western National Parks Association says the site offers more than just scenery.

“It’s not something you can capture in just a moment,” Thompson said. “You get a sense of all the stories and lives that were here… it’s really an act of stewardship by the people who built them, their descendants and the National Park Service for preserving the dwellings for future generations.”

Zack Perry

The monument is also known for its accessibility, allowing visitors of varying skill levels to experience the landscape at their own pace while learning about the region’s cultural and natural history.

During the cooler months, guided tours provide access to the upper cliff dwellings with a reservation, offering an even closer look at one of Arizona’s most unique historical sites.

Zack Perry

Click here for more information.

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