Man with history of sex assault arrested after missing Utah girl found in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a missing 15-year-old girl from Utah was found in the Litchfield Park area.

Armando Sanchez-Lopez is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping.

MCSO

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a welfare check on April 28 regarding a missing juvenile female reported out of Lehi City, Utah. The girl's mother reported her daughter had left Utah four days prior in an unknown vehicle.

A family acquaintance provided information suggesting the teen girl may have been in Arizona and possibly held against her will.

The acquaintance told investigators that on April 24, at approximately 9:30 p.m., he gave the teen a ride. The teen then asked to be dropped off a short distance away and continued on foot.

When the acquaintance attempted to follow, an unidentified man confronted him and pulled out a rifle, prompting him to leave the area.

In the following days, the acquaintance reports he received messages from the teen indicating she was being held against her will and needed help.

On April 29, MCSO received updated information that the teen had returned to a residence in the area and had left on foot with a man toward a nearby address.

Detectives conducted surveillance and observed a male and female leaving a residence in the area. Deputies made contact with both individuals shortly after.

The teen girl was positively identified as the missing person from Utah. She was safe and expressed relief upon being located.

The man was detained at the scene and later identified as Armando Sanchez-Lopez.

Sanchez-Lopez was arrested and transported to the MCSO jail. He faces the following charges:

Sexual assault

Sexual conduct with a minor

Kidnapping

Aggravated assault

Failure to comply with a court order (domestic violence)

Custodial interference

Sanchez-Lopez has five prior sexual-related accusations involving several victims. The investigation remains ongoing by MCSO Special Victims Detectives, who are actively reviewing evidence and prior reports related to the suspect.

Anyone who has had contact with Armando Sanchez-Lopez is encouraged to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.