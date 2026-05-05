WATCH: Valley military family receives gift of stability with mortgage-free home

GLENDALE, AZ — A Valley military family got a life-changing surprise this week, years after one Army veteran sacrificed so much in service to his country.

On Tuesday, retired U.S. Army Sergeant and two-time Purple Heart recipient Padge Mattaliano was presented with a mortgage-free home in the West Valley. He and his family also laid their eyes on their new home for the first time.

Mattaliano served as an Infantry Squad Leader in Afghanistan, where he was injured in combat and awarded two Purple Hearts. After leaving the military, he transitioned into civilian life while raising a family and pursuing a college degree in computer science, preparing for a future in the tech field.

ABC15's Cameron Polom captured the moment the military received the keys to their new home and heard from the veteran about what stability and home ownership mean. Watch the heartwarming moment in the video player above.

The life-changing gift was made possible through a partnership between Wells Fargo, Taylor Morrison, and the Military Warriors Support Foundation, whose Homes4WoundedHeroes program is approaching its 1,000th home gifted nationwide.