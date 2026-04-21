Tombstone’s world-famous rose tree still thrives after 140+ years

TOMBSTONE, AZ — A living piece of Arizona history continues to draw visitors to the Rose Tree Museum, home to what is widely recognized as the world’s largest rose tree.

The sprawling Lady Banksia rose, planted in 1885 by a young Scottish bride named Mary G., now stretches across more than 8,000 square feet. Each spring, typically in early April, the vine bursts into bloom with millions of small white roses, creating a shaded canopy that has become one of Tombstone’s most unique attractions.

Zack Perry

“This is the oldest house in town with the original furnishings brought by my great-great-grandparents,” said Tim Kearney, whose family has preserved the property for generations. “What started as a small plant grew into something that now covers nearly 8,700 square feet.”

Originally built in 1879 as a boarding house for the nearby Vizina Mining Company, the home later became part of the Kearney family legacy. The rose tree gained national attention after being featured in Ripley's Believe It or Not! in 1934, helping establish it as one of Tombstone’s first tourist attraction.

Zack Perry

Visitors say the sheer size of the plant is what makes it memorable.

“It’s just amazing that something grew this big and people actually took care of it for over 100 years,” said visitor Lindwood Buchler.

Zack Perry

The dense canopy also offers a practical benefit — temperatures beneath the rose can be about 10 degrees cooler than the surrounding desert heat.

Across the street, the Kearney family has added a modern touch to the historic stop with a small coffee shop, inviting guests to linger a little longer in Tombstone’s past.

Zack Perry

Today, the Rose Tree Museum remains a symbol of resilience, history and growth — continuing to bloom more than a century after it was first planted.