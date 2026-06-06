Produce prices surge; Arizonans cut back as inflation hits grocery aisles

MESA, AZ — Arizonans are spending less on fresh produce as prices continue to surge, according to a new economic study from Advance America.

The report reveals that the cost of fruits and vegetables has risen six percent over the past year, prompting many households to tighten their grocery budgets.

Federal Reserve data shows overall grocery inflation climbed to 3% in April, slightly below the national inflation rate of 3.8%.

Local shoppers like Glendale's Tammy Hodder say they’re feeling the squeeze, with staples at big-name retailers costing more and offering fewer healthy choices. Instead, Hodder and others are turning to the Superstition Ranch Farmer's Market in Mesa, known for its affordable, fresh produce sourced from local farms.

ABC15's Sean McDowell has the full story in the video player above.