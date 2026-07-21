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Sandbox VR brings free-roam virtual reality adventures to Gilbert

Virtual reality is becoming more immersive in the Valley with the arrival of Sandbox VR in Gilbert, where guests can step inside interactive digital worlds using full-body motion capture technology.
Sandbox VR brings free-roam virtual reality adventures to Gilbert
Sandbox VR in Gilbert
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GILBERT — Virtual reality is becoming more immersive in the Valley with the arrival of Sandbox VR in Gilbert, where guests can step inside interactive digital worlds using full-body motion capture technology.

The attraction allows groups of up to six players to freely walk through 600-square-foot arenas while wearing motion trackers, a virtual reality headset and a haptic vest that delivers physical feedback during gameplay.

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Twelve Hollywood-grade cameras track each player's movements in real time, creating a fully immersive experience without cables or stationary platforms.

Sandbox VR offers 11 different adventures, each with its own story, mission and challenges, from battling zombies to exploring fantasy-inspired worlds. Each experience lasts about 30 minutes and is designed for groups to work together as they navigate virtual environments.

After each session, players receive a personalized highlight movie trailer featuring their in-game avatars and biggest moments from the adventure.

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Public sessions start around $60. Sandbox VR is located at 1835 S Santan Village Pkwy #101, Gilbert.

Click here for more information.

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