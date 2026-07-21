Sandbox VR brings free-roam virtual reality adventures to Gilbert

GILBERT — Virtual reality is becoming more immersive in the Valley with the arrival of Sandbox VR in Gilbert, where guests can step inside interactive digital worlds using full-body motion capture technology.

The attraction allows groups of up to six players to freely walk through 600-square-foot arenas while wearing motion trackers, a virtual reality headset and a haptic vest that delivers physical feedback during gameplay.

Zack Perry

Twelve Hollywood-grade cameras track each player's movements in real time, creating a fully immersive experience without cables or stationary platforms.

Sandbox VR offers 11 different adventures, each with its own story, mission and challenges, from battling zombies to exploring fantasy-inspired worlds. Each experience lasts about 30 minutes and is designed for groups to work together as they navigate virtual environments.

After each session, players receive a personalized highlight movie trailer featuring their in-game avatars and biggest moments from the adventure.

Zack Perry

Public sessions start around $60. Sandbox VR is located at 1835 S Santan Village Pkwy #101, Gilbert.

Click here for more information.