Sandbox VR brings free-roam virtual reality adventures to Gilbert

GILBERT — Virtual reality is becoming more immersive in the Valley with the arrival of Sandbox VR in Gilbert, where guests can step inside interactive digital worlds using full-body motion capture technology.
The attraction allows groups of up to six players to freely walk through 600-square-foot arenas while wearing motion trackers, a virtual reality headset and a haptic vest that delivers physical feedback during gameplay.
Twelve Hollywood-grade cameras track each player's movements in real time, creating a fully immersive experience without cables or stationary platforms.
Sandbox VR offers 11 different adventures, each with its own story, mission and challenges, from battling zombies to exploring fantasy-inspired worlds. Each experience lasts about 30 minutes and is designed for groups to work together as they navigate virtual environments.
After each session, players receive a personalized highlight movie trailer featuring their in-game avatars and biggest moments from the adventure.
Public sessions start around $60. Sandbox VR is located at 1835 S Santan Village Pkwy #101, Gilbert.
Click here for more information.
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