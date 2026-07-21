WATCH: Glendale teen turns family tragedy into action to help save infants

PEORIA, AZ — A Glendale teenager is turning a family tragedy into a mission that could save lives.

Fourteen-year-old Kenna Wasson, a student at BASIS Peoria, recently launched Candles in the Dark, a youth-led nonprofit focused on infant safe sleep education and SIDS prevention.

The cause is deeply personal — Kenna's mother lost two children to SIDS, inspiring Kenna to make sure other families have access to information that could help prevent similar heartbreak.

Now, Kenna and a team of local teenagers have partnered with Phoenix Children's hospital to launch The Safe Sleep Initiative, providing free infant sleep sacks and safe sleep education to families throughout the Valley.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met the young founder behind the mission to see how they're working to protect Arizona's newest and most vulnerable residents one family at a time. Watch the full story in the video player above.

To get involved in upcoming fundraisers, click here.