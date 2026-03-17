Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch offers monster truck tours, hands-on animal encounters

PICACHO — About an hour south of Phoenix, Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch is drawing visitors with a mix of wildlife encounters and off-road adventure.

The family-owned ranch, located near Picacho Peak, features over a dozen of interactive experiences, including feeding ostriches, goats, ducks and rainbow lorikeets. Guests can even pet stingrays, making the attraction a hands-on destination for all ages.

Zack Perry

Owner Danna Cogburn-Barrett said the three-generation business spans 600 acres and blends entertainment with education.

One of the most popular features is the hour-long monster truck tour, offered on weekends and holidays, which takes guests across the ranch’s desert terrain. Visitors learn about ostrich farming, egg incubation and desert wildlife, including rattlesnake safety.

Zack Perry

The experience is both fun and informative, with many highlighting “ostrich fishing” and the up-close animal interactions as favorites.

The ranch also serves ostrich burgers and brats for guests looking to try something different.

Admission with stingray food included is $15. Monster Truck Ranch Tours are $25 for 6+ years and $15 for ages 2-5.

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch is located at 17599 E Peak Ln, Picacho.

Click here for more information.

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