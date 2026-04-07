Prescott’s Watson Lake delivers stunning views and outdoor adventure

PRESCOTT, AZ — Towering granite formations rising from the water are drawing visitors to Watson Lake, a one-of-a-kind outdoor destination in northern Arizona.

Formed in 1915 as a reservoir for irrigation, the lake sits within the Granite Dells — an ancient geologic formation created more than a billion years ago. Today, it’s a hotspot for hiking, kayaking, fishing and photography.

Zack Perry

City officials say the area features about 50 miles of trails, from easy paths to more technical routes across rugged, “grippy” granite terrain. The popular loop around the lake offers both scenic views and a challenging workout.

On the water, kayakers can paddle through narrow channels and float over submerged rock formations, offering a rare perspective of the landscape. The lake is also stocked with fish including rainbow trout, crappie and bluegill.

Zack Perry

The city of Prescott was also recently designated a “Trail Town” by the International Mountain Bicycling Association, recognizing its more than 300 miles of trails in the region.

With sweeping views and year-round recreation, Watson Lake continues to showcase Arizona’s diverse outdoor appeal.