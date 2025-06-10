OdySea Aquarium named one of the top 10 aquariums in the nation by USA TODAY

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — OdySea Aquarium has been recognized as one of the top 10 aquariums in the country by USA TODAY!

Located at the Arizona Boardwalk in Scottsdale, OdySea spans 200,000 square feet and features more than 6,000 animals and 300 species across 77 exhibits, including sea lions, sharks, penguins, and rare species of fish.

The aquarium recently unveiled a groundbreaking immersive lobby experience. Using state-of-the-art digital projection mapping and 12 synchronized projectors, the 360-degree display surrounds visitors with vivid underwater scenes that reach 23 feet high.

Zack Perry

Guests can also experience the OdySea Voyager, the world’s only rotating aquarium, and participate in SeaTrek—a 30-minute underwater helmet diving adventure that requires no scuba certification.

OdySea is even known for having “America’s Best Bathroom,” where guests can view sharks swimming past a massive viewing window in place of a mirror.

From sea turtles to theatrical lobbies, OdySea offers a deep dive into marine life without getting wet.

The full 2025 10 Best Aquariums list:



Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium — Springfield, Missouri Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies — Gatlinburg, Tennessee Texas State Aquarium — Corpus Christi, Texas St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station — St. Louis, Missouri Mystic Aquarium — Mystic, Connecticut Tennessee Aquarium — Chattanooga, Tennessee Adventure Aquarium — Camden, New Jersey The Florida Aquarium — Tampa, Florida OdySea Aquarium — Scottsdale, Arizona The Maritime Aquarium — Norwalk, Connecticut

