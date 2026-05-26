Kick off your shoes at The Barefoot Trail in northern AZ

BELLEMONT, AZ — Visitors to The Barefoot Trail are being encouraged to kick off their shoes and reconnect with nature one step at a time.

Located in the ponderosa pine forest near Flagstaff at roughly 7,200 feet in elevation, the outdoor recreation park features a one-mile manicured trail designed for barefoot hiking.

Zack Perry

Along the path are 35 “adventure stations” featuring a variety of natural textures and surfaces, including sand, mud, stone and cold-water elements. Founder Leah Williams said the trail focuses on grounding and reflexology, while giving visitors a sensory experience in nature.

The trail winds through a forest filled with pine trees estimated to be between 300 and 500 years old. The attraction welcomed more than 20,000 visitors last season and is expecting around 30,000 visitors this year as interest in outdoor wellness experiences continues to grow.

Zack Perry

Founder Leah Williams said the park is designed to provide a safe, maintained space for people to explore barefoot walking while encouraging visitors to continue grounding practices at home and in nature.

In addition to the barefoot trail, the park also hosts yoga sessions in the woods and live music performances at its new amphitheater. The season runs from May through October, and reservations are encouraged.

Zack Perry

Tickets start at $14 for adults and $12 for kids ages 3-17 when booked in advance.

Click here for more information.

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