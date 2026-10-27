Fear Farm unleashes new scares this Halloween season

TEMPE, AZ — Fear Farm is giving visitors plenty of reasons to scream this Halloween season with haunted attractions, terrifying characters and new experiences.

Now in its second year at its new location near the Loop 101 and Loop 202 in Tempe, Fear Farm has been scaring Valley residents for more than 20 years.

The attraction includes four haunted experiences: Beyond the Veil, Mr. Tasty's Funhouse, The Siren's Wake and the new Jason Universe: Survive the Night, inspired by the "Friday the 13th" franchise.

Visitors can also explore the new Field of Fear corn maze, enjoy carnival rides and encounter roaming characters throughout the property.

Zack Perry

For those looking for additional thrills, Fear Farm offers a zombie-shooting experience using liquid-filled projectiles and Phobia, a sensory-focused attraction designed to test visitors' fears.

General admission includes access to the four main haunted attractions, with additional experiences available for those seeking even more scares.

Fear Farm is open select nights through Nov. 14. Tickets start around $40.

Click here for more information.

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