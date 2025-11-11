Canal Convergence lights up Scottsdale waterfront for 14th year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Waterfront has once again transformed into a dazzling outdoor art gallery for Canal Convergence, celebrating its 14th year with the theme “Showtime.”

The free public event runs through Sunday, Nov. 16, featuring large-scale light installations, live performances, and interactive art pieces from local, national, and international artists.

“Canal Convergence comes in and transforms the space every year into something brand new,” said Jennifer Gill, deputy director of Canal Convergence. “It’s a great community event bringing people together through the love of art and experience.”

Guests can explore 10 immersive light displays, participate in free workshops, enjoy live music, and grab a drink at the beer and wine garden.

