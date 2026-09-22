Complaints filed against Turning Point's 'Democrats for Biggs' campaign signs

PHOENIX — Complaints have been filed with the state over signs proclaiming “Democrats for Biggs” in both Spanish and English, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Monday.

Turning Point USA’s political action committee paid for the signs boosting Republican gubernatorial nominee U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, according to the disclosure printed on the 4-foot-tall signs, which read “Democrats for Biggs” and “Demócratas por Biggs.”

State law requires such roadside campaign signs to include a written disclosure of who paid for them. The “Democrats for Biggs” signs say: “Paid for by Turning Point PAC – Arizona. Not authorized by any candidate or agents acting on any candidate’s behalf. Top donor: William Scrogins (TPPAC.COM 602-815-3540).”

But the disclosure measures about 2 inches tall – less than half the height required by state law, which mandates such disclaimers for PAC signs be at least 10% of the signs’ height.

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Complaints about the height of the disclosure text have been filed, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Adrian Fontes told ABC15 on Monday.

ABC15 has requested a copy of the complaints.

But such a violation would not result in the signs being physically taken down, said Tom Collins, the executive director of the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

“That's something that you can get fined after the fact, if turns out that you didn't have the appropriate disclaimer or you otherwise did something wrong there,” he told ABC15.

The commission, which oversees the state’s public campaign financing program and conducts voter education, has also received complaints about the signs.

First Amendment protects campaign signs

A viewer asked ABC15 to look into the signs, writing: "These signs are put out by Turning Point USA. They are completely misleading and false advertising."

Arizona regulates political signs in two ways: where they’re placed and how their funders are disclosed.

“What Arizona campaign finance law and election law doesn't regulate is what the sign says,” Collins said.

That’s by design, a First Amendment expert told ABC15.

“It's got its downsides, but it's also kind of the best of the available options,” said Gregg Leslie, the director of the First Amendment Center at ASU’s law school. “We don't want government heavily regulating what can be said during a campaign.”

Political speech – including campaign signs – has strong First Amendment protections, he said.

“You just have to have the freedom to speak in a campaign,” he said.

Political signs raise visibility for a candidate or issue, but voters need to do their own research, Leslie said.

“To make a decision in a democracy, you have to be informed, and that's rarely going to come from a political sign,” he said.

Collins said people opposed to political signs should not take down or vandalize them.

"They have extra protection from city sign regulations, and they have extra protection from being damaged or destroyed," he said.

Hobbs campaign: Biggs supporters ‘manufacturing support’

Gov. Katie Hobbs, who launched an “Arizona Over Party” coalition last month, has been endorsed by more than 50 Republicans and independents.

"Katie Hobbs is meeting directly with voters across the state and having direct conversations and showcasing her bipartisan record of lowering costs, cutting taxes, securing the border and protecting Arizona's water, unlike Andy Biggs' desperate, floundering campaign, which has left his supporters manufacturing fake support they do not have, but no yard sign can hide his extreme record of protecting pedophile rings and raising costs,” campaign spokesperson Michael Beyer told ABC15 in a statement.

Hobbs’ campaign is not planning on any roadside signs of her own.

While she put up signs when she was a state lawmaker, Hobbs didn’t for either of her statewide races, she recently told ABC15 news partner KTAR.

“I’ve never paid attention to them,” she said. “They’re so annoying.”

Biggs’ campaign declined to comment on the Turning Point PAC signs. His website does not list any Democratic endorsements.