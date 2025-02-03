Arizona students learn how to identify misinformation

PHOENIX — Once again, ABC15, Scripps News, and the E.W. Scripps Company are teaming up with the News Literacy Project for the sixth annual News Literacy Week. In a world with an overwhelming media landscape, we know this is more important than ever.

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti went to see how a teacher at Glenn L. Downs Social Sciences Academy in Phoenix is showing his students how to find accurate, reliable sources, debate fairly and thoughtfully, and develop research skills that will help them beyond their academic careers.

"We have to find out how to be independent thinkers," explains eighth-grader Jessica Carrasco about Eric Alvarez's class. "In this class, you are challenged in a way that helps you learn significantly faster than in other classes."

"I feel like they are leaving exhausted!" says Mr. Alvarez. "But in a good way!"

That's the hope, at least, in this elective class that meets twice a week. The idea is that these students will learn from each other, have informed debates, and with a little guidance, identify reliable sources of information.

"The examples of bad sources are everywhere," says Mr. Alvarez. From websites to social media to artificial intelligence, Mr. Alvarez is trying to arm these students with the tools they need to navigate the murky waters of misinformation.

"The digital landscape is moving so fast - it's all happening so fast and it's growing."

His students have learned to attack each source with a healthy dose of skepticism.

"Everything on the internet is fake until proven real," explains student Luis Vest. "On the website's page, you see the 'About Me' (section) and if it's profitable, it may be biased towards one side."

For Jessica, part of the fun is learning to find the answer on her own.

"Let's have these discussions," she says. "Let's get these sources...Mr. Alvarez never gives a direct answer, but he pushes me to think. That allows me to be a critical thinker."

But more important than finding which sources to rely on, Mr. Alvarez is teaching his students to rely on themselves.

"We really need to lean into listening to them and hearing them and being open to their ideas," he explains, adding his ultimate goal is for them to know their voices matter.

If you'd like to learn more about News Literacy Week, click here.