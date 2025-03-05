WHAT TO EXPECT: Storm system bringing cooler temperatures, rain, and snow to Arizona this week

Clouds will start rolling in on Wednesday as moisture surges ahead of the next storm system.

That storm is set to shake things up, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and another round of rain and snow across Arizona.

The first wave of showers arrives Thursday morning, just in time for the morning commute. In the Valley, a few scattered showers are possible, while higher elevations could see the first flakes start to fall.

Winds will also be a big story on Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 35 miles per hour in the Valley, with 45 to 55 mile per hour gusts in the high country.

Wind Advisories will be in effect for the Rim and northeastern Arizona, where strong winds could make driving difficult. Blowing dust and sand could also reduce visibility at times, so extra caution is advised on the roads.

The next round of rain and snow moves in throughout Friday, with the heaviest precipitation expected that day.

In the Valley, rainfall totals could range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, while temperatures drop into the low 60s, more than 10 degrees below normal.

In northern Arizona, the snow level will hover between 3,500 and 5,500 feet, with up to six inches of accumulation expected around Flagstaff and along the Mogollon Rim.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect, and travel could become hazardous with snow-covered roads, slick conditions, and reduced visibility.

This system will clear out in time for the weekend, with temperatures warming up again. Highs will reach the 80s by Monday.