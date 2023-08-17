WHAT TO EXPECT: Hurricane Hilary could bring surge of moisture to AZ

PHOENIX — Phoenix is currently in the middle of the second-longest dry streak on record. It has been 147 days since we've had measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

While other parts of the Valley have gotten measurable rain, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season.

2023 is now in the top spot for the latest first measurable monsoon rain on record. (Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 14th back in 1995. Prior to this year, that was the latest on record.)

This is also the first time in recorded history that Phoenix has not received any measurable rainfall in the months of April, May, June and July.

We have more opportunities to break this dry streak though, as rain chances increase into the weekend thanks to Hurricane Hilary.

Arizona is in between high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west, and the flow in between is bringing more monsoon moisture into our state.

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible around Arizona again on Thursday.

Storms that develop around the state could produce strong winds, heavy rain, small hail and dangerous lightning.

Storm chances surge on Friday and this weekend as we get a boost in moisture from the tropics.

Hurricane Hilary has developed off the coast of Mexico and will move north, off the coast of Baja California.

By the weekend, that system lifts north into southern California and that's going to enhance the storm potential around our state too.

Right now, it looks like the heaviest and most widespread rain will fall in western Arizona and across southern California, but storms are also likely across the rest of our state, including the Valley so it's important to stay weather-aware through the weekend.

Despite the chance for monsoon storms, the extreme heat is back in the Valley. The Phoenix metro area is under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday as temperatures soar well past 110 degrees again.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. Remember to limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by the heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

