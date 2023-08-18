Watch Now
National Weather Service: Sky Harbor Airport breaks streak of no measurable rainfall

Parts of the East Valley received as much as 0.75" of rain during Thursday's storms
Tin Pham
Posted at 9:20 PM, Aug 17, 2023
PHOENIX — Sky Harbor Airport has received its first measurable rainfall after nearly 150 days, according to the National Weather Service.

No measurable rainfall had been measured for 147 days until storms rolled into the Valley Thursday.

At 8:50 p.m., 0.01" of rainfall was measured at the airport.

Parts of the Valley were fortunate enough to receive some more rainfall than Sky Harbor from Thursday's storms. See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated at 10:45 p.m.):

Anthem: 0.08"

Estrella Mountain Regional Park: 0.04"

Falcon Field Airport: 0.08"

Laveen: 0.04"

Mesa (Jefferson Park): 0.75"

San Tan Mountain Regional Park: 0.04"

Paradise Valley: 0.04"

Phoenix (I-17/Thomas Road): 0.12"

Wickenburg: 0.04"

