Monsoon 2023: Where to get sandbags across the Valley, northern Arizona

Monsoon season goes through September 30, and with that can come high winds, heavy rains, and lots of dust.

The National Weather Service said earlier this year that the odds were tilted in favor of a drier-than-normal monsoon for most of the state. And it's true — we've had a pretty dry season so far, with the first measurable rainfall at Sky Harbor not coming until August 17.

Last year's season saw "well above normal" rainfall, tying for the seventh wettest monsoon on record, according to NWS. Phoenix saw 2.23" inches of rain, Tucson received 4.94" of rain and Flagstaff got 10.63" of rain in the 2022 season.

Cities around the Valley and state want to make sure you're prepared to protect your property ahead of big storms.

Looking for sandbags? Explore the interactive map below or check the list of locations beneath the map.

Most locations only provide sand and bags, so be sure to bring your own shovel.

Aguila



Aguila Volunteer Fire Department #8011: 51321 W Ray St.

Apache Junction



Fire Station #261: 1135 W Superstition Blvd

Fire Station #262: 3995 E Superstition Blvd

Fire Station #264: 7557 E U.S. Highway 60

Apache Junction Maintenance Area: 305 E Superstition Blvd. Open 5:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]

Arizona City



Arizona City Maintenance Area: 7945 W Battaglia Dr. Open 5:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]

Buckeye



Public Works Building: 23454 W MC 85 Sand only.

Fire Station #702: 1911 S Rainbow Rd. Sand only.

Fire Station #704: 27360 W Wagner Complex Dr. Sand only.

Fire Station #705: 30551 W Tartesso Pkwy Sand only.

Casa Grande



Public Works South Operating Center: 314 E 1st St. Sand only.

Public Works North Operating Center: 3181 N Lear Avenue. Sand and bags are available but be prepared with your own bags. [Limit 20 per household]

[Limit 20 per household] Casa Grande Maintenance Area: 22539 W Peters Rd. Open 5 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]

Cave Creek



Available upon request. Residents can call the Town of Cave Creek's Marshal's Office at 480-844-6636 to request sandbags.

Flagstaff



US-89/Campbell Ave

Peaks View Park: 8805 Koch Field Rd

Florence



Waste Tire: 12725 E Adamsville Rd. Open 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]

Fountain Hills



Fire Station #1: 16426 E Palisades Blvd

Gilbert



Gilbert Fire Station #1: 2730 E Williams Field Rd

Gilbert Fire Station #3: 1011 E Guadalupe Rd

Gilbert Fire Station #9: 3355 E Ocotillo Rd

Glendale



Bonsall Park North: 59th Ave/Bethany Home Rd

Glendale Fire Department Support Services: 7501 N 55th Ave

Goodyear



Thomas Park: 144th Ave & Thomas Rd

Roscoe Dog Park: 15600 W Roeser Rd

Goodyear Fire Station #182: 10701 S Estrella Pkwy

Kearny



Riverside Maintenance Area: 54970 E Florence-Kelvin Hwy. Open 5:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]

Maricopa



Public Works Maintenance Facility: 45755 W Edison Rd (in the north parking lot)

Hidden Valley Maintenance Area: 43910 W Meadowview Rd. Open 5:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]

Mesa



Fire Station #202: 830 S Stapley Dr

Fire Station #205: 730 S Greenfield Rd

Fire Station #209: 7035 E Southern Ave

Fire Station #212: 2430 S Ellsworth Rd

Transportation Building: 300 E 6th St (west side of the building) Prefilled bags available.

East Mesa Service Center: 6935 E Decatur St. Prefilled bags available.

Morristown



Circle City/Morristown Fire District Station: 41026 N Castle Hot Springs Rd. Only sand provided.

New River



Daisy Mountain Fire District #146: 3116 W New River Rd. Only sand provided.

Oracle



Oracle Maintenance Area: 1410 N Justice Dr. Open 5:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]

Peoria



Sand will be available at all fire stations except for station #199 at Lake Pleasant. Locations will be stocked with sand, bags and a shovel.

Phoenix



Sand will be available once there is a definite need, according to the city's website. If the need arises, a list of locations can be found here.

Prescott Basin



Yavapai County Public Works yard: 1100 Commerce Dr.

Prescott Fire Station #71: 333 White Spar Rd.

Prescott Fire Station #73: 1980 Club House Dr.

Prescott/Central Fire Station: 1700 Iron Springs Rd.

Central Arizona Fire Station #57: 4125 W Outer Loop Rd.

Central Arizona Fire Station #53: 8555 E Yavapai Rd.

Central Arizona Fire Station #61: 1133 West Road 3 North

Central Arizona Fire Station #63: 250 West Sweet Valley Dr.

Williamson Valley Trailhead

Queen Creek



Queen Creek Fire Station #2: 24787 S Sossaman Rd.

Rio Verde



Rio Verde Fire District: 25608 N Forest Rd. Only sand provided.

San Tan Valley



San Tan Maintenance Area: 3535 E Hunt Hwy. Open 5 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]

Scottsdale



District 1 Police Station: Miller Rd & McKellips Rd

Scottsdale Corporation Yard: 94th St & San Salvador Dr

Scottsdale Water Campus: 88th St & Union Hills Dr

Sedona



City Maintenance Yard (by appointment only call 928-203-5063): 2070 Contractors Rd. By appointment only: call 928-203-5063.

City lot adjacent to Sedona Red Rock High School: 935 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd

Uptown Public Parking Lot: 260 Schnebly Rd

Sedona United Methodist Church: 110 Indian Cliffs Rd(State Route 179)

Sun Lakes



Arizona Fire & Medical Authority #232: 25020 S Alma School Rd. Only sand provided.

Surprise



AZ TechCelerator: 12425 W Bell Rd

Fire Station #302: 18600 Reems Rd

Water Well site: 16849 W Jomax Rd

Tempe



Solid Waste Compost Facility: 1001 N Rio Rd. Open weekdays 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Benedict Sports Complex: 490 W Guadalupe Rd. Open daily, 24 hours.

Tonopah



Harquahala Fire District: 51501 W Tonto St. Only sand provided.

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority #341: 36511 W Salome Hwy. Only sand provided.

Verde Valley



Yavapai County Verde Valley Public Works yard: 4000 West Cherry Rd.

Cottonwood Public Works Yard: 1480 W Mingus Ave.

Verde Valley Fire Station #31: 2700 Godard Rd.

Verde Valley Fire Station #32: 1120 S Page Springs Rd.

Verde Valley Fire Station #36: 895 First South St.

Sycamore Park: 4130 E Beaver Vista Rd.

Beaver Creek Rd. and Lookout Point Rd.

Wickenburg



Town shop: 500 Coney Orosco Dr.

Yavapai County



Gospel of Faith Church: 43750 Bullock Rd., Ash Fork

Black Canyon Fire Station: 35050 Old Black Canyon Hwy, Black Canyon City

Mayer Fire Station: 10001 South Miami St., Mayer

Seligman Fire District: Hwy 66 and 2nd St., Seligman

Yarnell Presbyterian Church: 16455 Table Top Way, Yarnell

Please note that this is not an exhaustive list of locations across the state. Check with your local government for more information on resources available to you.