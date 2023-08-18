Monsoon 2023: Where to get sandbags across the Valley, northern Arizona

Monsoon season goes through September 30, and with that can come high winds, heavy rains, and lots of dust.
The National Weather Service said earlier this year that the odds were tilted in favor of a drier-than-normal monsoon for most of the state. And it's true — we've had a pretty dry season so far, with the first measurable rainfall at Sky Harbor not coming until August 17.
RELATED: WHAT TO EXPECT: Hurricane Hilary could bring surge of moisture to AZ
Last year's season saw "well above normal" rainfall, tying for the seventh wettest monsoon on record, according to NWS. Phoenix saw 2.23" inches of rain, Tucson received 4.94" of rain and Flagstaff got 10.63" of rain in the 2022 season.
Cities around the Valley and state want to make sure you're prepared to protect your property ahead of big storms.
Looking for sandbags? Explore the interactive map below or check the list of locations beneath the map.
Most locations only provide sand and bags, so be sure to bring your own shovel.
Aguila
- Aguila Volunteer Fire Department #8011: 51321 W Ray St.
Apache Junction
- Fire Station #261: 1135 W Superstition Blvd
- Fire Station #262: 3995 E Superstition Blvd
- Fire Station #264: 7557 E U.S. Highway 60
- Apache Junction Maintenance Area: 305 E Superstition Blvd. Open 5:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]
Arizona City
- Arizona City Maintenance Area: 7945 W Battaglia Dr. Open 5:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]
Buckeye
- Public Works Building: 23454 W MC 85 Sand only.
- Fire Station #702: 1911 S Rainbow Rd. Sand only.
- Fire Station #704: 27360 W Wagner Complex Dr. Sand only.
- Fire Station #705: 30551 W Tartesso Pkwy Sand only.
Casa Grande
- Public Works South Operating Center: 314 E 1st St. Sand only.
- Public Works North Operating Center: 3181 N Lear Avenue. Sand and bags are available but be prepared with your own bags. [Limit 20 per household]
- Casa Grande Maintenance Area: 22539 W Peters Rd. Open 5 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]
Cave Creek
- Available upon request. Residents can call the Town of Cave Creek's Marshal's Office at 480-844-6636 to request sandbags.
Flagstaff
- US-89/Campbell Ave
- Peaks View Park: 8805 Koch Field Rd
Florence
- Waste Tire: 12725 E Adamsville Rd. Open 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]
Fountain Hills
- Fire Station #1: 16426 E Palisades Blvd
Gilbert
- Gilbert Fire Station #1: 2730 E Williams Field Rd
- Gilbert Fire Station #3: 1011 E Guadalupe Rd
- Gilbert Fire Station #9: 3355 E Ocotillo Rd
- Bonsall Park North: 59th Ave/Bethany Home Rd
- Glendale Fire Department Support Services: 7501 N 55th Ave
- Thomas Park: 144th Ave & Thomas Rd
- Roscoe Dog Park: 15600 W Roeser Rd
- Goodyear Fire Station #182: 10701 S Estrella Pkwy
Kearny
- Riverside Maintenance Area: 54970 E Florence-Kelvin Hwy. Open 5:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]
Maricopa
- Public Works Maintenance Facility: 45755 W Edison Rd (in the north parking lot)
- Hidden Valley Maintenance Area: 43910 W Meadowview Rd. Open 5:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]
- Fire Station #202: 830 S Stapley Dr
- Fire Station #205: 730 S Greenfield Rd
- Fire Station #209: 7035 E Southern Ave
- Fire Station #212: 2430 S Ellsworth Rd
- Transportation Building: 300 E 6th St (west side of the building) Prefilled bags available.
- East Mesa Service Center: 6935 E Decatur St. Prefilled bags available.
Morristown
- Circle City/Morristown Fire District Station: 41026 N Castle Hot Springs Rd. Only sand provided.
New River
- Daisy Mountain Fire District #146: 3116 W New River Rd. Only sand provided.
Oracle
- Oracle Maintenance Area: 1410 N Justice Dr. Open 5:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]
Peoria
- Sand will be available at all fire stations except for station #199 at Lake Pleasant. Locations will be stocked with sand, bags and a shovel.
Phoenix
- Sand will be available once there is a definite need, according to the city's website. If the need arises, a list of locations can be found here.
Prescott Basin
- Yavapai County Public Works yard: 1100 Commerce Dr.
- Prescott Fire Station #71: 333 White Spar Rd.
- Prescott Fire Station #73: 1980 Club House Dr.
- Prescott/Central Fire Station: 1700 Iron Springs Rd.
- Central Arizona Fire Station #57: 4125 W Outer Loop Rd.
- Central Arizona Fire Station #53: 8555 E Yavapai Rd.
- Central Arizona Fire Station #61: 1133 West Road 3 North
- Central Arizona Fire Station #63: 250 West Sweet Valley Dr.
- Williamson Valley Trailhead
Queen Creek
- Queen Creek Fire Station #2: 24787 S Sossaman Rd.
Rio Verde
- Rio Verde Fire District: 25608 N Forest Rd. Only sand provided.
San Tan Valley
- San Tan Maintenance Area: 3535 E Hunt Hwy. Open 5 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. [Limit 25 per household]
Scottsdale
- District 1 Police Station: Miller Rd & McKellips Rd
- Scottsdale Corporation Yard: 94th St & San Salvador Dr
- Scottsdale Water Campus: 88th St & Union Hills Dr
Sedona
- City Maintenance Yard (by appointment only call 928-203-5063): 2070 Contractors Rd. By appointment only: call 928-203-5063.
- City lot adjacent to Sedona Red Rock High School: 935 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd
- Uptown Public Parking Lot: 260 Schnebly Rd
- Sedona United Methodist Church: 110 Indian Cliffs Rd(State Route 179)
Sun Lakes
- Arizona Fire & Medical Authority #232: 25020 S Alma School Rd. Only sand provided.
Surprise
- AZ TechCelerator: 12425 W Bell Rd
- Fire Station #302: 18600 Reems Rd
- Water Well site: 16849 W Jomax Rd
Tempe
- Solid Waste Compost Facility: 1001 N Rio Rd. Open weekdays 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Benedict Sports Complex: 490 W Guadalupe Rd. Open daily, 24 hours.
Tonopah
- Harquahala Fire District: 51501 W Tonto St. Only sand provided.
- Arizona Fire & Medical Authority #341: 36511 W Salome Hwy. Only sand provided.
Verde Valley
- Yavapai County Verde Valley Public Works yard: 4000 West Cherry Rd.
- Cottonwood Public Works Yard: 1480 W Mingus Ave.
- Verde Valley Fire Station #31: 2700 Godard Rd.
- Verde Valley Fire Station #32: 1120 S Page Springs Rd.
- Verde Valley Fire Station #36: 895 First South St.
- Sycamore Park: 4130 E Beaver Vista Rd.
- Beaver Creek Rd. and Lookout Point Rd.
Wickenburg
- Town shop: 500 Coney Orosco Dr.
Yavapai County
- Gospel of Faith Church: 43750 Bullock Rd., Ash Fork
- Black Canyon Fire Station: 35050 Old Black Canyon Hwy, Black Canyon City
- Mayer Fire Station: 10001 South Miami St., Mayer
- Seligman Fire District: Hwy 66 and 2nd St., Seligman
- Yarnell Presbyterian Church: 16455 Table Top Way, Yarnell
Please note that this is not an exhaustive list of locations across the state. Check with your local government for more information on resources available to you.