WHAT TO EXPECT: Another round of excessive heat for the Valley

The first week of fall will bring unseasonably hot conditions, with a new round of heat alerts in place.

High pressure will build back over the Desert Southwest, sending temperatures near 110 degrees starting Wednesday.

Our high temperatures will likely break records from Wednesday through Sunday. Wednesday's record stands at 108 degrees, set in 1989. Thursday's record is also 108 degrees, set in 1989. Friday's record is 107 degrees, set in 2009. Saturday's record is 108 degrees, set in 1992. Sunday's record is 107 degrees, set in 2003.

These temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, and an Excessive Heat Watch is now in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Saturday for the Phoenix Metro Area.

Wednesday through Saturday are designated as ABC15 Weather Action Days as we remind you to take action now and prepare yourself and your family for a stretch of dangerously hot days ahead. Stay hydrated, limit your time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses.

The latest 110-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix occurred on September 19, 2010. That record might be broken later this week.