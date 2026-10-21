Storm in Mesa leaves homes damaged near University Drive and Gilbert Road

MESA, AZ — Crews are working to restore power after a strong storm damaged homes, knocked down trees, and damaged property near University Drive and Gilbert Road in Mesa Tuesday night.

The storm moved through the area around 10 p.m., leaving some residents dealing with significant damage and searching for a place to stay.

Sally said she was inside her apartment when the roof partially caved in, sending water pouring into her home. She said she was fortunate to be in another room when it happened.

“The roof was shaking, the water just started coming in,” Sally said.

She and her family began looking for a new place to stay before sunrise Wednesday.

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Outside the apartment complex, falling branches and aluminum carports damaged multiple vehicles, shattering windshields. One truck owner said he was grateful a fallen tree landed on his vehicle instead of his home, because he welcomed a baby boy just three weeks ago.

Other nearby residents also reported damage. One homeowner lost a cinder block wall and gate, while pieces of roofing ended up in a canal and siding was left tangled in trees.

At 'Academy with Community Partners' Charter School near University Drive and Gilbert Road, the storm also damaged their block wall; it brought down trees in front of the campus and destroyed the roof of a greenhouse.

Dean of Students CJ Freas said students can expect a couple of days of virtual classes while school officials assess the damage on campus.

A nearby strip mall also sustained damage, including blown-out glass at a vacant business.

The storms come as Arizona continues to face an active weather pattern. Tornado warnings were issued intermittently throughout the day, particularly in higher-elevation areas.

More storms are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and residents should continue to monitor weather alerts and prepare for changing conditions.