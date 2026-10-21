Clifton flash flood causes significant damage; more rain possible as cleanup crews work to clear roads

CLIFTON, AZ — A flash flood struck Clifton, Arizona, overnight, causing significant damage to the town.

Video from residents showed rushing water moving through the town, followed by damage and debris that partially buried vehicles. See that video in the player above.

The extent of damage is not currently known.

According to the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office, public works crews are working to clean up roadways in the Flats area of Clifton and Wards Canyon.

Residents are asked to avoid those areas while crews and equipment are on scene, as lighting and space are limited.

More rain is possible, and officials are urging residents to watch washes and waterways for additional flash flooding.

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