Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
46  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Clifton flash flood causes significant damage; more rain possible as cleanup crews work to clear roads

Public works crews are clearing roads in the Flats area and Wards Canyon after a flash flood hit Clifton, Arizona, the sheriff says
A flash flood hit Clifton, Arizona, overnight. Cleanup is underway in the Flats and Wards Canyon as more rain threatens the area, according to local officials.
Clifton flash flood causes significant damage
Posted
and last updated

CLIFTON, AZ — A flash flood struck Clifton, Arizona, overnight, causing significant damage to the town.

Video from residents showed rushing water moving through the town, followed by damage and debris that partially buried vehicles. See that video in the player above.

The extent of damage is not currently known.

According to the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office, public works crews are working to clean up roadways in the Flats area of Clifton and Wards Canyon.

Residents are asked to avoid those areas while crews and equipment are on scene, as lighting and space are limited.

More rain is possible, and officials are urging residents to watch washes and waterways for additional flash flooding.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Report a typo