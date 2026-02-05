MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds stick around as unseasonable warmth continues

PHOENIX — High pressure continues bringing unseasonable warmth to the Valley this week!

Temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early February.

Winds have been picking up, too. Watch out for peak wind gusts in the Valley near 25 mph through Thursday afternoon.

This could impact play at the first round of the Phoenix Open, but at this point winds do look to lighten up by Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the second, third and fourth rounds.

Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm, though. Daily highs will top out near 80 degrees at TPC Scottsdale and the forecast will stay dry, so make sure you are hydrating all day if you are headed out to the Phoenix Open.

The UV Index will be in the moderate range, giving us only 45 minutes to be outside between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. before sunburn sets in. So, seek the shade, bring a hat and slather on the sunscreen throughout the day.

An approaching storm system early next week could bring cooler air, more clouds and maybe even some rain and snow chances to Arizona. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.82" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

