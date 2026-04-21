MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up across Arizona today

PHOENIX — It's a warm start to the week in the Valley!

Temperatures are running around 10 degrees above normal as high pressure sits overhead.

We're also tracking a storm system passing to our north Tuesday and Wednesday.

That storm will pick up winds across Arizona and drop temperatures several degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Wind Advisories are in effect Tuesday for Mohave County where gusts could reach 45 miles per hour.

Here in the Valley, expect some late afternoon breezes with gusts near 25 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fire Weather Watches are in effect Wednesday for parts of northeastern Arizona. Watch out for gusts at 40 to 50 mph.

Any fires that break out will grow very quickly, so please make sure to be cautious so we don't have any human-sparked wildfires this week.

Follow local fire restrictions and make sure campfires are out completely if they are allowed.

Do not flick cigarettes out the window or on the ground, avoid outdoor shooting, don't park or drive over dry grass, and check your vehicle to make sure nothing is dragging that could cause a spark.

Temperatures will rebound a bit by Friday with Phoenix near 90 degrees.

Then, another storm system will head toward Arizona, picking up winds and dropping temperatures over the weekend.

We may see a few showers across northern Arizona over the weekend, too.

We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.45" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar