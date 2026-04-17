MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up across Arizona as a storm passes by

PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system passing to our north that is picking up winds and dropping temperatures a few degrees today.
Wind Advisories are in effect through Friday for Mohave County and the Parker Valley where gusts could reach over 50 miles per hour.
Here in the Valley, expect some late afternoon breezes with gusts near 20 mph.
High pressure will build in again over the weekend, keeping our forecast dry and warming us back into the 90s through the early part of next week.
2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.43" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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