MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wet week continues as another storm heads toward Arizona

PHOENIX — Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and even flooding have been impacting Arizona as this latest storm system tracks through.

Thursday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action to stay safe with this storm.

As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Sky Harbor has picked up nearly one-third of an inch of rain since Monday, with many other Valley locations getting a half inch to an inch and a half of rain.

Glendale has been the hardest hit with over 2 inches of rain since Monday night.

Forecast models are showing an additional quarter to half an inch of rain in many Valley neighborhoods before this storm system clears out this morning.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for northeastern Maricopa County through Thursday morning.

Parts of the high country could see their first snowfall of the season with this storm.

Snow levels are gradually falling to around 6,500 feet and Flagstaff could pick up an inch or two of snow.

Then, another storm system is expected to move in as we head into the weekend. We're tracking another round of cold air, rain and mountain snow. So, stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.85" (+1.59" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

