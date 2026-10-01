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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up to start October across Arizona

Phoenix Sky Harbor received 2.46 inches of rain this monsoon, which is slightly above the season average of 2.43 inches. Now, our Valley forecast is drying out and warming up.
Rain chances ending as Monsoon 2026 wraps up
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PHOENIX — Our forecast is drying out and warming up as high pressure moves in.

Look for Valley highs in the mid-90s through the end of the week.

Breezy east winds kick in Friday morning, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible.

The winds peak this weekend, when some spots could see gusts of 30 to 35 mph. The strongest winds will come in the mid to late morning.

By early next week, highs will run 5 to 10 degrees above normal for early October, and triple digits are back in the Valley.

Phoenix typically sees its last 100-degree day in early October, but there are some years the triple digit heat hangs on until just days before Halloween.

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2026 Yearly Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.78" (-2.59" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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