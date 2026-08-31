Burn scar, steep terrain and heavy rain: What made the Grand Canyon flash flood so destructive

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — What happened Saturday at the bottom of the Grand Canyon is devastating. A wildfire that burned more than a year ago may have been a contributing factor.

The Dragon Bravo Fire burned part of the North Rim in 2025, destroying the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of other structures.

When a fire burns through a forest, it changes the ground itself. The soil chemistry shifts. Burned ground repels water instead of absorbing it. Rain that used to soak in now slides right off, like water on wax.

The burn scar sits directly above upper Bright Angel Creek. Park officials flagged the creek as a debris flow risk after the fire. Their assessment also concluded that a typical monsoon storm would not set it off. The storms on Saturday were not typical.

Storms moved over the canyon and burn scar throughout the day on Saturday. One afternoon storm dumped roughly two-thirds of an inch of rain in about 15 minutes. Much of that rain ran off burned ground, onto bare rock, and funneled straight into Bright Angel Canyon.

Bright Angel Creek also drops thousands of feet in a very short distance. The top of the North Rim sits around 8,000 feet above sea level. The river bottom sits around 2,000 feet. That is a 6,000-foot drop in less than 15 miles. Few streams in the country are that steep.

The result was a flash flood and debris flow. Mud, ash, trees, and boulders moved together like wet concrete, all of it funneling toward the Colorado River. Hikers described a four-foot wall of debris coming at them. They ran uphill to get away from it.

The flood took out nearly every footbridge on Bright Angel Creek. It also damaged part of the Transcanyon Waterline, the pipeline that supplies water to the entire park.

Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch canteen and cabins, and the entire North Kaibab Trail from the trailhead to Phantom Ranch are closed until further notice. The Black Bridge and the Silver Bridge over the Colorado River are also closed. The Colorado River is closed to traffic while crews deal with metal and debris in the water.

There is no estimated reopening date. Park staff is still assessing damage to trails, bridges, utilities, and other infrastructure.

More storms are in the forecast this week. So is the flood threat at the Grand Canyon.