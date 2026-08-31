WATCH: Valley nonprofit helps families battling childhood cancer put food on the table

A childhood cancer diagnosis affects far more than a child's health.

For many Arizona families, it can also create an unexpected financial crisis.

Children's Cancer Network in Chandler is working to ease that burden through its growing food pantry, which provides groceries and essential items to families navigating childhood cancer treatment.

The need is significant. Research has found that many families battling childhood cancer cut back on groceries and other basic necessities as they work to manage the cost of treatment, travel, and missed time at work.

Since launching its food pantry in 2025, Children's Cancer Network has more than doubled the number of families it serves, now helping approximately 50 families each month. The nonprofit hopes to expand that support even further through its September "Pack the Pantry Shelf" campaign.

Community members can donate non-perishable food items, diapers, and other essentials to help stock the pantry and support families across Arizona. The organization's goal is to collect enough food to serve 150 families.

ABC15's Cameron Polom visited the pantry and met the volunteers and families behind the mission, including a childhood cancer survivor's mother who now dedicates her time to helping other families facing the same journey.

Watch the story in the video player above to see how one Valley nonprofit is turning pantry shelves into a lifeline for families who need it most.