MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up through the weekend

PHOENIX — After a perfect night for Halloween, we are heading into cool temperatures to start off the weekend.

Morning lows will dip down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Although a light jacket may be needed early in the day, you will want to shed it by the afternoon.

This weekend, high pressure intensifies over the Southwest, helping send temperatures up. For Saturday, we will top out around the upper 80s. By Sunday, Phoenix is back in the 90s.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 90-degree day around October 30th, but we have hit the 90s as late as mid-November before, back in 2020.

The high-pressure ridge will push further east late in the week, allowing temperatures to fall back into the mid to lower 80s, still keeping us a few degrees above our average for this time of year.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.58" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

