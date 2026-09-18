MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up this weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — Arizona is warming up and drying out as we head toward the weekend.

Parts of northern Arizona will still see a slight chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but our Valley forecast will stay dry as temperatures climb back into the triple digits.

Expect plenty of sunshine through the weekend with highs near 100 degrees across the Valley.

Mornings will finally feel nice and comfortable, with lows dropping into the 70s.

A low pressure system early next week could bring moisture and a slight chance of rain back to Arizona by Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.09" (-3.07" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.77" (-0.47" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

