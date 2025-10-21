Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up, but spotty showers possible

High pressure is warming temperatures back into the upper 80s to low 90s through the middle of the week.
Warm and dry start to the workweek in the Valley
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — High pressure is warming temperatures back into the upper 80s to low 90s through the middle of the week.

Early morning lows are getting warmer too, with much of the Valley in the 60s.

We're also tracking a weak storm system that will move across Arizona on Wednesday, dropping temperatures and picking up some breezes.

Moisture with that storm system could even bring a few light and isolated rain showers to parts of our state today and Wednesday, but little to no measurable rain is expected.

Winds will be breezy on Wednesday as that storm system passes through. Look for peak gusts near 20 mph in the Valley and 25 mph across northern Arizona.

Those winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping Valley temperatures down into the low to mid 80s for the end of the week.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_5d55b9d9ecd04864b3c5b6f6a30022df.jpg

Arizona News

Colorado River Basin states have less than a month to come up with water deal

Adam Klepp
poster_378203ad96224cec85422c27dee7141f.jpg

Local News

When and where to see changing leaves this fall across Arizona

Associated Press, Justin Hobbs, abc15.com staff
poster_75d3effeab7d41aa9c348126f7b0b1ab.jpg

Impact Earth

AZ professor makes first-ever maps showing neighborhood-specific emissions data

Justin Hobbs

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.75" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

We're here to listen