MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up, but spotty showers possible

PHOENIX — High pressure is warming temperatures back into the upper 80s to low 90s through the middle of the week.

Early morning lows are getting warmer too, with much of the Valley in the 60s.

We're also tracking a weak storm system that will move across Arizona on Wednesday, dropping temperatures and picking up some breezes.

Moisture with that storm system could even bring a few light and isolated rain showers to parts of our state today and Wednesday, but little to no measurable rain is expected.

Winds will be breezy on Wednesday as that storm system passes through. Look for peak gusts near 20 mph in the Valley and 25 mph across northern Arizona.

Those winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping Valley temperatures down into the low to mid 80s for the end of the week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.75" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

