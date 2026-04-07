MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming back up before our next storm moves in

PHOENIX — A weak storm system moved through Arizona on Monday, bringing cloudy skies, more wind and even a few light rain showers to parts of our state.

Once this storm system clears out on Tuesday, high pressure will build back in. Skies will start to clear out and temperatures will rebound into the mid 90s.

Expect sunny skies through the middle of the week as temperatures run around 10 degrees above normal.

Another storm system will move in over the weekend, bringing cooler air and more rain chances to parts of Arizona.

Expect temperatures back in the 80s in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday as breezes pick up again.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.35" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

