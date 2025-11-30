Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry in the Valley through the weekend

While skies are clear this weekend, temperatures are set to drop through the weekend and into next week.
PHOENIX — Time to get outside and enjoy our gorgeous weather!

While skies are clear this weekend, temperatures are set to drop through the weekend and into next week.

This will be a gradual drop in temperature.

A storm system is set to dive into the Four Corners by Sunday night into Monday morning. This could bring a few rain and snow showers to northern and northeastern Arizona.

This will increase winds across the high country and northern Arizona, gusts could top 35 mph.

Most of the state will stay dry, but temperatures will begin to fall more behind the system.

The Valley will remain dry with highs in the lower 70s, but temperatures will drop into the upper 60s for the start of December.

Next week, another storm is brewing. Stay tuned for updates as it gets closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.82" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
