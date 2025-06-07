MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digit heat and air quality alerts to start the weekend

PHOENIX — Our forecast is drying out and heating up across Arizona.

With light winds and sunny skies, ozone pollution is building up too.

Another Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect on Friday and Saturday for the Valley.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

As high pressure builds in, temperatures soar over the weekend.

Phoenix will top out near 106 degrees on Saturday and 108 on Sunday. Then, we could see our first 110-degree day of the year by Monday.

Phoenix’s average first 110-degree day of the year is June 11th.

Breezes will pick up and temperatures will drop a bit as another storm system passes to our north next week, so right now Monday appears to be our only 110-degree day so far.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.45" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

