MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the risk for extreme heat in Arizona

PHOENIX — It’s going to be a hot and dry week across Arizona, so be ready!

A high-pressure system moving in from the Pacific and is temperatures up fast. Phoenix will be around 107°F on Sunday, and Monday looks like it’ll be the hottest day of the week, with temps creeping close to 110°F.

If you're in Northwestern Arizona, Tuesday will be one of your hottest days. An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for northwestern Mojave County, where temperatures could hit 110–115°F.

With this heat, there’s also a moderate heat risk, which means it’s important to stay hydrated, avoid the sun during the hottest parts of the day (usually between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.), and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. If you have to be outside, make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off. And don't forget the sunscreen!

Winds will be picking up, too. In the Valley, expect sustained winds of 10–15 mph starting Monday, and these will continue through the week, increasing late week. In the high country, winds will get even stronger by Wednesday, with gusts of 20–30 mph.

Across the high country we expect a few clouds to start the week or even a stray shower on Monday as we still have some moisture in our mid-levels, but for the most part, it's going to stay dry.

By the end of the week, a low-pressure system off the West Coast may bring a small dip in temperatures, but don’t expect any major relief just yet—afternoon highs will still be well above average.

