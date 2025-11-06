Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures dropping for the end of the week in Arizona

High pressure is flattening out a bit for the end of the week, and we're still staying dry, but a bit of cooler air mixing in will allow our afternoons to cool down for a few days.
Temperatures drop a few degrees for the end of the week in Arizona
Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Overnights will remain chilly and in the mid 50s to low 60s around the Valley.

By the end of the weekend, another ridge of high pressure builds in and takes control of our weather pattern. This ridge will block any storms from moving in and send afternoon highs back into the upper 80s for Sunday and Monday.

In fact, with an expected high of 88 degrees on Sunday, Phoenix could tie the record high for that day of 88 degrees set in 2005.

By the end of next week, we'll be tracking a storm system offshore that could bring some rain chances to Arizona by next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.49" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

