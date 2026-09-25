MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny, warm weekend before tropical moisture brings rain and storms next week

PHOENIX — Drier air is moving into Arizona today after last night's storms.

Expect sunny skies this afternoon with highs back in the mid-90s. Saturday will be the hottest day of the weekend with highs up to 100.

Clouds will move in Saturday night as moisture from the remnants of Odalys streams into the state. A few sprinkles or some light rain are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Then, rain and storm chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday as a storm system approaches from the west. Moisture from Hurricane Polo will add fuel to the storm chances, meaning gusty winds, lightning and downpours are possible.

The Valley could pick up a half inch to an inch of rain, with higher totals in the high country north and east of Phoenix.

Highs will drop to the upper 80s to near 90 on Monday and Tuesday.

Drier air returns Wednesday, and temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.16" (-3.11" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.84" (-0.51" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

