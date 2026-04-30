MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system could bring rain to parts of Arizona today

PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system moving in later today that will bring rain chances back to Arizona.

The best rain chances Thursday and Friday will be across southern and southeastern Arizona.

In the Valley, there's a slight chance for an evening shower, mainly in the far southeastern part of the Phoenix metro.

Another storm system arrives early next week, with spotty shower chances returning to the Valley by Tuesday.

Daytime highs will continue to hit the 90s through the weekend, warming to 96 degrees by Sunday.

Then, temperatures will start to drop as that next storm system moves in from the west next week.

Phoenix will fall into the mid 80s by Monday as breezes pick up across the Valley.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.47" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

