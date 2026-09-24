MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances today, tropical moisture on the way next week

PHOENIX — A surge of moisture is bringing another round of storm chances to Arizona today.

Most of the storms will impact the high country northeast of the Valley and southwest Arizona, but there is a chance a few storms could impact parts of the Valley this morning and evening.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, cloud-to-ground lightning and brief downpours with any of the storms that move through.

Phoenix will top out in the mid to upper 90s today, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

Drier air moves in Friday with a high near 98. The triple digits will be back Saturday with highs in the low 100s and sunny skies.

Then, tropical moisture and a trough of low pressure will bring cooler air and chances for storms late Sunday into early next week. Highs will drop into the low 90s by Monday.

Increased moisture from Hurricanes Polo and Odalys could increase the risk of heavy downpours on Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.16" (-3.10" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.84" (-0.50" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

