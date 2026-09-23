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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances return to Arizona, with the Valley's best shot tonight

A late-season surge of monsoon moisture is bringing storm chances back to Arizona this week. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop across eastern Arizona tonight, mainly in Gila County and the high country. Multiple rounds of rain over the same areas could lead to minor flooding. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to low 100s each afternoon, putting highs near to slightly above normal in the Valley.
Monsoon moisture making a late-season push
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PHOENIX — A late-season surge of monsoon moisture is bringing storm chances back to Arizona this week.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop in the high country and Mogollon Rim this afternoon. Those storms could send strong outflow winds into the Valley this evening, kicking up patchy blowing dust. The outflows could also spark a few storms in the Valley. Any storm could bring gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to around 100 each afternoon through Friday, putting highs near to slightly above normal in the Valley.

Storm chances stay higher across northern and eastern Arizona on Thursday, with lower chances in the Valley. A strong outflow could still spark a Valley storm or two.

Drier air moves in Friday, ending storm chances for most of the state.

We heat up for the weekend, with highs jumping to 103 degrees on Saturday.

Then, moisture from Hurricane Polo could reach Arizona early next week. An incoming storm system could team up with that moisture to bring rain chances statewide around Monday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

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2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 2.16" (-3.09" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.84" (-0.49" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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