MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slowly drying out for the holiday weekend

PHOENIX — Tropical moisture from Hurricane Marie is still flowing into Arizona, keeping a slight storm chance in the forecast today across the Valley and southeastern Arizona.

Anything that pops up this afternoon can drop a quick downpour and put down dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

Storms fade fast once we lose the afternoon heating.

The moisture shifts west this weekend, with rain chances moving into southeast California and southwest Arizona Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Valley stays dry the entire holiday weekend.

Temperatures stay near or slightly below normal for the holiday weekend.

Valley highs run in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Overnight lows only drop into the upper 70s to mid 80s over the next several nights.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.15" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.55" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

