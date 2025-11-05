MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight cool down moving in for the end of the week

PHOENIX — Phoenix hit 91 degrees Tuesday and that could be our last 90s of the year.

High pressure is in control and keeping temperatures warmer than normal for early November.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 80s on Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

On average, we see our last 90-degree day of the year around October 30th, but we have hit the 90s as late as mid-November back in 2020.

Last year, our last day in the 90s was October 28th.

We're expecting some passing clouds at times, but there are no chances for rain as our forecast stays dry across Arizona this week.

Next week, we'll be tracking a storm system offshore that could bring some rain chances to Arizona by Wednesday or Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.51" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

