MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight cool down heading into the weekend in Arizona

PHOENIX — We're cranking up the heat for another day before temperatures slightly cool down, just in time for Halloween!

A weak disturbance moving through the state will drop temperatures a few degrees heading into the weekend.

Valley temperatures will drop down into the upper 80s on Friday and Saturday for daytime highs as our forecast stays mostly sunny and dry.

That slight cool-down will put trick-or-treating temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s on Halloween night in the Valley.

Then, as high pressure intensifies over the Southwest, Phoenix will be back in the 90s early next week.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 90-degree day around October 30th, but we have hit the 90s as late as mid November before back in 2020.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.60" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
