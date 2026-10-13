MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Showers wrapping up today

PHOENIX — Our fall storm system delivered a little more rain overnight! Most of the Valley picked up up to a tenth of an inch. Parts of the north and east Valley and the foothills did even better, with a quarter to half an inch of rainfall.

Expect one more round of showers in the Valley this morning, and a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

It all wraps up this evening as drier air moves in.

Enjoy the cooler weather, as Valley highs stay in the 70s today and Wednesday. Skies clear out tonight, and lows drop into the 50s! You may want a light jacket Wednesday morning.

We warm back closer to normal on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Then the wind kicks in. A Wind Advisory takes effect for much of southeastern Arizona from 11 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Saturday. Expect east to southeast winds of 30 to 35 mph, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Wind like that is strong enough to kick up blowing dust and drop visibility below a mile at times. Crosswinds will make driving tough, especially for larger vehicles. Secure anything loose in your yard. Some tree damage and power outages are possible too.

Here in the Valley, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible Friday. Parts of Pinal and southern Maricopa counties could see gusts up to 45 mph.

Those east winds also bring in a little cooler air, so Valley highs hold in the mid 80s Friday.

Then we’ll be keeping a close eye on the weekend. Clouds increase Saturday along with a slight chance of showers, mainly in southeastern Arizona. A few models pull in more moisture, possibly from the remnants of Hurricane Simon. If that happens, rain chances would climb for the Valley too. Stay tuned!

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.13" (-2.46" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

